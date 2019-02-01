© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

4th Dolphin Dies At Phoenix Animal Attraction

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 1, 2019 at 5:30 AM MST
DOLPHINS.jpg
Casa Grande Dispatch
/

A fourth bottlenose dolphin has died at a marine animal attraction in Phoenix. 

ABC News reports a 22 year old dolphin named Kai was euthanized early Thursday morning after his health begain to deteriorate. Kai had reportedly been experiencing diffuculty swimming, eating and breathing for about two weeks. That's according to a spokesperson at the Dolphinaris facility. The dolphin's death comes one month to the day after the death of an 11 year old dolphin, Khloe. She died on New Year's Eve. A third animal died in May of 2018 and a fourth in September of 2017. The facility's general manager told ABC News the death rate is certainly abnormal and that Dolphinaris is taking "proactive measures to increase collaborative efforts to further ensure well-being and high quality of life". An investigation is underway. The facility has only been in business since 2016 and has received intense scrutiny and criticism for housing dophins in the desert. 

news_donate.png

KNAU and Arizona News