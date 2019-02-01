4th Dolphin Dies At Phoenix Animal Attraction

A fourth bottlenose dolphin has died at a marine animal attraction in Phoenix.

ABC News reports a 22 year old dolphin named Kai was euthanized early Thursday morning after his health begain to deteriorate. Kai had reportedly been experiencing diffuculty swimming, eating and breathing for about two weeks. That's according to a spokesperson at the Dolphinaris facility. The dolphin's death comes one month to the day after the death of an 11 year old dolphin, Khloe. She died on New Year's Eve. A third animal died in May of 2018 and a fourth in September of 2017. The facility's general manager told ABC News the death rate is certainly abnormal and that Dolphinaris is taking "proactive measures to increase collaborative efforts to further ensure well-being and high quality of life". An investigation is underway. The facility has only been in business since 2016 and has received intense scrutiny and criticism for housing dophins in the desert.