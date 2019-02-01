FUSD Superintendent Named in Iowa Auditor’s Report

The superintendent of the Flagstaff Unified School District has been named in a report by the Iowa State Auditor alleging misuse of school district funds over several years. Mike Penca briefly served as interim superintendent during the time period in question. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The Iowa Auditor’s report claims more than $2.2 million were improperly disbursed in Mason City Community School District between July 1, 2009 and Aug. 31, 2017. Current FUSD Superintendent Mike Penca was interim superintendent there for less than a year until June 2017 when he was hired in Flagstaff.

Among several allegations by the auditor, dozens of Mason City employees received pay raises not approved by the school board. In addition, the report alleges more than $170,000 were improperly paid into the resignation package of the longtime superintendent preceding Penca, Anita Micich.

Penca says the policies that led to the improper payments were in place before he became interim superintendent, and he worked with Mason City school officials during and after his brief tenure to reverse the problems. He also says he’s been transparent with the FUSD Governing Board about the situation.

FUSD Associate Director for Communications and Public Relations Zachery Fountain says in a statement, that the board is aware of the report, and doesn’t have any response or actions planned at this time.