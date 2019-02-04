Prescott Center Honoring Firefighters Has Seen 15K Visitors

A center honoring 19 fallen Prescott area firefighters has received nearly 15,000 visitors since it opened last year.

The Daily Courier in Prescott reported Sunday that the city has counted around 14,900 people have come to the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center.

The center opened in June 2018 inside the Prescott Gateway Mall around the fifth anniversary of the firefighters' deaths.

City officials say visitors have come from 46 states and nine countries.

The center features kiosks that commemorate each of the fallen 19 who died while battling a wildfire near Yarnell on June 30, 2013.

About 500 T-shirts from fire departments nationwide line the center's walls.

Other displays provide information about the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park.