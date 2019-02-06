Snowfall Closes Schools in Flagstaff, Keep Plows Busy

Snowfall closed schools and kept snow plow operators busy across northern Arizona's highway country early Wednesday.

Public schools were closed in Flagstaff which the National Weather Service said had 9.4 inches of snowfall by 6 a.m. with up to 2 inches more inches expected.

Forecasters said conditions would improve gradually from the west during the day. Travelers were advised to take emergency supplies such as food and water in their vehicles.

In south-central Arizona, Maricopa County sheriff's deputies rescued three people who were in a vehicle stuck in a running wash crossing in Cave Creek, a Phoenix suburb.