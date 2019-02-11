© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Koch-Funded Group Sending 'DREAMers' To Lobby Congress

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 11, 2019 at 5:27 AM MST
dreamers1.jpeg
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
/

A Koch brothers-funded group is sending young immigrants to lobby Congress to push for immigration reform and money for border security initiatives.

The LIBRE Initiative announced it is sending immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally who now have temporary protective status to Washington to meet with lawmakers.

The group says it's sending around immigrants from states like Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah to urge Congress to find a permanent solution.

The young immigrants are expected to share their stories and ask lawmakers for a bipartisan compromise.

Congress and President Donald Trump are locked in negotiations over funding for a border wall and avoiding another partial government shutdown.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press