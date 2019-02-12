© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Number of Registered Arizona Voters Up By 66K Since November

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 12, 2019 at 5:01 AM MST
mediumvotebuttons_1.jpg

 The number of registered voters in Arizona has grown since last November's election.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Monday there are currently about 3.8 million active voters in Arizona.

That's an increase of about 66,000 active voters since the general election two months ago.

Arizona now has about 1.3 million registered Republican voters, more than 1.2 million independent voters, more than 1.1 million Democratic voters, about 32,000 Libertarian voters and some 6,600 Green Party voters.

Hobbs says there are nearly 525,000 inactive voters in the state.

Inactive voters still are eligible to participate in elections. But they are labeled inactive if there are questions about the accuracy of their registration information and they aren't able to receive official election-related mailings.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press