KNAU and Arizona News

Medical Marijuana Safety Bill Blocked By AZ Senate Democrats

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 15, 2019 at 4:27 PM MST
A measure that would have prevented harmful chemicals from being used in medical marijuana in Arizona was blocked by Senate Democrats Thursday.

In a press release, Senator Sonny Borrelli - the bill's sponsor - said he was "at a loss as to why the minority would band together to stop this safety measure". SB1137 would have established marijuana as an agricultural commodity and provide $2,000,000 for the department of agriculture to inspect and test crops to make sure they don't contain dangerous pesticides or other harmful chemicals. The bill cleared two senate committees, receiving support from every Republican. However, not a single democrat supported the voter-protected measure, which requires three-fourths support, or 23 votes in the Senate. 

