Heaviest Snowfall from Storm Has Already Fallen

The heaviest snowfall from a winter storm moving through northern Arizona has already fallen, though snow showers are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff airport has seen more than 14 inches of snow from the storm.

Six to eight inches have fallen in Payson, four inches in Show Low and four to seven inches in Prescott.

Meteorologist Nathan Lynum says northern Arizona will experience widespread snow showers on Monday.

Lynum says another winter storm is expected to move through northern Arizona on Thursday and Friday.