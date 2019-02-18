© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Heaviest Snowfall from Storm Has Already Fallen

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2019 at 3:21 PM MST
DztqsZZVsAAphpZ.jpg
ADOT
/

The heaviest snowfall from a winter storm moving through northern Arizona has already fallen, though snow showers are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff airport has seen more than 14 inches of snow from the storm.

Six to eight inches have fallen in Payson, four inches in Show Low and four to seven inches  in Prescott.

Meteorologist Nathan Lynum says northern Arizona will experience widespread snow showers on Monday.

Lynum says another winter storm is expected to move through northern Arizona on Thursday and Friday.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News winter stormClimate and WeatherLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content