Heavy Snowfall Continues For Northern Arizona Through Monday

Heavy snowfall is predicted for parts of northern Arizona. The National Weather Service says Flagstaff is expected to get up to 15 inches of snow by Monday with Payson getting up to 12 inches and Show Low and Prescott up to 10 inches.

Significant snow levels are anticipated at elevations above 4,000 feet and light snowfall as low as 3,000 feet.

Weather Service meteorologists say the heaviest snowfall was expected to begin Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

They say a winter storm warning and advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.