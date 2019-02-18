© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Heavy Snowfall Continues For Northern Arizona Through Monday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2019 at 5:30 AM MST
winterwx.jpg
National Weather Service Flagstaff
/

Heavy snowfall is predicted for parts of northern Arizona. The National Weather Service says Flagstaff is expected to get up to 15 inches of snow by Monday with Payson getting up to 12 inches and Show Low and Prescott up to 10 inches.

Significant snow levels are anticipated at elevations above 4,000 feet and light snowfall as low as 3,000 feet.

Weather Service meteorologists say the heaviest snowfall was expected to begin Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

They say a winter storm warning and advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press