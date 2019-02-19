Another Snow Storm to Hit Northern Arizona This Week

Another winter storm is expected to hit northern Arizona later this week.

A storm that produced heavy snowfall in Flagstaff and other spots in northern Arizona over the weekend is expected to continue producing snow showers on Tuesday.

The weekend storm dumped more than 14 inches of snow in Flagstaff, six to eight inches in Payson, four inches in Show Low and four to seven inches in Prescott.

Meteorologist Nathan Lynum says the next winter storm is expected to move through northern Arizona on Thursday and Friday.