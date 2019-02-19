© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Arizona Coach Olson Suffers Minor Stroke

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 19, 2019 at 5:15 AM MST
Former Arizona coach Lute Olson has been hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend.

Banner University Medical Center said in a news release on Monday the 84-year-old Hall of Famer is in good condition, but will need some rehabilitation once he is released from the hospital.

Doctors said five days after Olson's retirement in 2008 that the coach had suffered a previously undiagnosed stroke earlier that year.

Olson turned an Arizona program that won four games the year before he was hired in 1983 into a national powerhouse. The Wildcats won a national title under him in 1997 and went to the Final Four five times.

Olson still lives in Tucson and attends most Arizona men's basketball games.

