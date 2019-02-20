Scottsdale's Dolphinaris Only Temporarily Closed, Despite Dolphin Deaths

An aquatic facility in the metro Phoenix where four dolphins have died since opening more than two years ago says it's not permanently closed, even though signs at the business have been taken down.

Dolphinaris Arizona spokeswoman Jennifer Smith says the facility on tribal land near Scottsdale remains temporarily closed as experts investigate potential factors in the dolphin deaths after a 22-year-old dolphin died on Jan. 31.

The facility has been closed for two weeks ago.

Smith says the signs were taken down to avoid confusion.

She says there's no target date for reopening the facility.

The facility let people swim and play with dolphins in pools on the edge of a desert landscape.

Animal rights advocates say putting dolphins in pools in the desert was tantamount to animal cruelty.