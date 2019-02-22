© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey Joins White House Advisory Group on National Security

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 22, 2019 at 3:21 PM MST
ducey.jpg

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been appointed to a group that advises the White House on homeland security and national defense issues.

Ducey was appointed by President Donald Trump to join the Council of Governors. It's a bipartisan group of 10 governors, representatives of the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, the president's advisers, the Coast Guard and the National Guard Bureau.

Ducey will be in Washington, D.C., on Friday for the council's first full meeting this year. They're set to discuss cybersecurity, disaster preparedness, the federal budget, defense spending and military issues.

Ducey says he's looking forward to bringing Arizona's perspective to the group. He named national defense infrastructure, public safety and border security as top priorities in Arizona.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaBorderDoug DuceyFederal GovernmentUS Department of DefenseWashington D.C.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content