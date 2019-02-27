© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Utah Considers Naming Gila Monster As State Reptile

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 27, 2019 at 8:55 AM MST
Josh Olander/Wikimedia
/

Utah lawmakers are considering a bill to designate the Gila monster as the state reptile.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Republican state Rep. Bill Lowry sponsored the legislation after prompting by students at Lava Ridge Intermediate School in Santa Clara, who conducted a science project on the large lizard.

The bill unanimously passed a vote taken in a legislative hearing Monday.

Utah already has a large number of reptiles designated among different state animal categories, including a state dinosaur and fossil.

The Gila has colorful, beadlike scales and a mild venom that can be used to make medicine.

The lizard is named for Arizona's Gila River, but it has a strong connection to the American Indian tribes of Utah.

