Officials Expect Flagstaff Reservoir to Fill This Year

Officials expect a reservoir serving Flagstaff to fill and spill this year following record-breaking precipitation.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports rain and snow from storms over the last three weeks has increased Upper Lake Mary's drinking water capacity from 25 percent to 73 percent.

Flagstaff Water Services Director Brad Hill says the lake's dam is expected to spill this year. The last spill occurred in 2017.

The Flagstaff Pulliam Airport recorded more than 40.8 inches (103.6 centimeters) of snowfall between Feb. 21 and 22. Precipitation in the area has led to more water flowing into the lake.

Hill says the lake was filled to 53 percent at the end of February 2018.

The lake has a capacity of 5.3 billion gallons (20 billion liters) of water.