Payson Says It's Found a More Reliable Water Supply

A central Arizona town says it has found a more reliable source of water than what it now pulls out of the ground.

Payson has spent 20 years looking for a water supply for its residents.

The town found a solution in C.C. Cragin Reservoir.

The Salt River Project manages the reservoir and says it's in one of the most productive watersheds in the state.

Buzz Walker is overseeing the new water system that includes 26 miles of pipeline and a water treatment plant.

He says Payson no longer has to worry about its future water supply.

The town will raise water rates to repay a $40 million loan for the project. The pipeline should begin delivering water to residents in July.