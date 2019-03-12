© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Snowfall Projections Increase Across Arizona High Country

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 12, 2019 at 11:49 AM MST
SnowFlagstaffHighways.png

Forecasters are increasing the amount of snowfall projected across much of northern Arizona's high country Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday projected up to 8 inches of snow in Flagstaff, 9 inches in Williams and 5 inches in Show Low, with up to 22 inches on the highest elevations of the San Francisco Peaks.

A winter weather advisory issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening and Wednesday morning warns of difficult driving conditions such as snow-covered roads and low visibility

