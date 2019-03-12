Snowfall Projections Increase Across Arizona High Country
Forecasters are increasing the amount of snowfall projected across much of northern Arizona's high country Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday projected up to 8 inches of snow in Flagstaff, 9 inches in Williams and 5 inches in Show Low, with up to 22 inches on the highest elevations of the San Francisco Peaks.
A winter weather advisory issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening and Wednesday morning warns of difficult driving conditions such as snow-covered roads and low visibility