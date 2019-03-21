YouTube Suspends Channel Operated By AZ Woman Arrested For Abusing 7 Adopted Children

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — YouTube has terminated a popular channel operated by an Arizona woman arrested on allegations she abused her seven adopted children, at least some of whom appeared on the show.

The channel was taken down by mid-afternoon Wednesday leaving a message that said it had violated YouTube's community guidelines.

YouTube said earlier in the day it had suspended the channel's money-making ability upon learning about the arrest and additional action was possible including termination.

Machelle Hobson was arrested on allegations she disciplined her adopted children with pepper spray or by locking them in a closet without food, water or access to a bathroom at their home south of Phoenix.

The 48-year-old remained jailed Wednesday on $200,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.