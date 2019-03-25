Hawaii To House Prisoners In Arizona During Construction

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's government has requested additional funds to house inmates on the mainland while upgrades continue at a state prison.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that Gov. David Ige's administration has requested an additional $4.3 million while contractors finish an overhaul of electronic locks and video surveillance systems at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu.

Officials say the request means the administration has now spent or asked lawmakers for permission to spend a total of $18.7 million to incarcerate prisoners in Arizona while work continues.

Officials say work on the Halawa project was expected to be completed in 2017.

The state Department of Accounting and General Services says the construction was initially estimated at $9.75 million, but the contract was adjusted to more than $12.3 million.