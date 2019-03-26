© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Police Investigate Hate Crime at Local Synagogue

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published March 26, 2019 at 3:15 PM MST
window_3_1.jpg
Flagstaff Police Department
/

Flagstaff Police are investigating a hate crime at a local synagogue. 

Over the weekend, vandals broke into the Chabad of Flagstaff Synagogue on University Avenue and etched and painted swastikas into walls and windows.

Flagstaff Police Sargent Charles Hernandez says in his time with the force, he’s rarely seen targeted vandalism like this. 

“This is a little bit alarming to say the least. It is being treated as a hate crime, and we want to try and prevent any further incidents like this.”

Police say the vandals broke into cans of paint already at the site and drew swastikas, leaving fingerprints at the scene which police are testing.

The vandals also broke several power tools while there.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or silent witness.

 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaffhate crimesFlagstaff Police Departmentvandalismchabad
Related Content