2nd Suspect Sought After Dewey Woman Defrauded Out of $30K

Yavapai County authorities say a second suspect has been identified in the case of an elderly Dewey woman who was defrauded out of $30,000.

They say 58-year-old John Williamson of Gilbert is wanted for questioning.

Another suspect in the case was arrested in Flagstaff last October.

County Sheriff's officials say the 84-year-old victim told detectives in July 2018 that she returned from a weeklong trip and two men showed up at her door.

The men allegedly told her while she was gone, it was necessary to replace her entire septic system at a cost of $67,000.

The men told the victim she could make payments.

Authorities say the woman withdrew $12,500 from her bank account and later wrote the men a check for $17,500 before realizing she had been scammed.