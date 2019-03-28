© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Memorial Services Today For Phoenix Police Officer Killed On Duty

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2019 at 5:53 AM MST
paul.jpg
Kingman Daily Miner
/

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Memorial services for a Phoenix police officer who was struck and killed while investigating a traffic accident are being held Thursday.

 

 

Phoenix Police Department says Officer Paul T. Rutherford's funeral is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria, followed by a procession to Phoenix Memorial Park and Cemetery.

Rutherford died last week when he was struck by a passing vehicle in west Phoenix. He was 51.

Phoenix police officials say Rutherford was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was a 40-year-old woman who stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson has said officers determined she was not impaired.

news_donate_53.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press