© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Poetry Friday: Poetry As Insurgent Art, Lawrence Ferlinghetti Turns 100

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Lawrence Ferlinghetti
Published March 29, 2019 at 4:00 AM MST
lawrence_f.jpg
Google Images
/

This week's Poetry Friday honors famed American poet, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, co-founder of San Francisco's City Lights Bookstore, and publisher of many notable Beat poets, including Allen Ginsberg. Ferlinghetti turned 100-years-old Sunday. From the street outside his San Francisco apartment, friends and fans gave him a birthday serenade and read his own poetry to him. Today, KNAU listener Priscilla Aydelott, long-time English teacher and co-founder of The Northern Arizona Book Festival, reads Ferlingetthi's Poetry As Insurgent Art: I Am Signaling You Thorugh the Flames. 

Priscilla Aydelott:

Lawrence Ferlinghetti I always thought of as a Beat poet. But then when I was getting ready to do this today – which I’m so happy and excited to be here – I found out in just reading a little bit, that he really wasn’t. You know, Ginsberg called him “a genial businessman”. Ginsberg wanted to go for all the grants, and sort of take over the National Endowment for the Arts. And Ferlinghetti himself said, ‘it’s complete hypocrisy to attack the government and then take their money!’

ginsberg.jpg
Credit The Allen Ginsberg Project
/
Beat poet Allen Ginsberg (L) and Beat poet publisher Lawrence Ferlingetti (R)

I am going to read a poem called Poetry as Insurgent Art: I Am Signaling You Through the Flames, by Lawrence Ferlinghetti:

I am signaling you through the flames.

The North Pole is not where it used to be.

Manifest Destiny is no longer manifest.

Civilization self-destructs.

Nemesis is knocking at the door.

What are poets for, in such an age?

What is the use of poetry?

The state of the world calls out for poetry to save it.

If you would be a poet, create works capable of answering the challenge of apocalyptic times, even if this meaning sounds apocalyptic.

You are Whitman, you are Poe, you are Mark Twain, you are Emily Dickinson and Edna St. Vincent Millay, you are Neruda and Mayakovsky and Pasolini, you are an American or a non-American, you can conquer the conquerors with words....

Poetry Friday is produced by KNAU's Gillian Ferris. If you have an idea for a segment, drop her an email at Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu. 

news_donate_54.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Poetry Friday
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris