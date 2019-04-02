© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Tonto National Forest Obtains Former Ranch

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published April 2, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
Dan-Sorensen-Verde-River-116.jpg
Dan Sorensen / Western Rivers Conservancy
/

The Tonto National Forest has grown by 150 acres, thanks to the purchase of former ranchland near Payson along the East Verde River. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

A nonprofit called Western Rivers Conservancy purchased the Doll Baby Ranch with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, then transferred the property to the Tonto National Forest. The purchase provides permanent legal access for the public to the Doll Baby Trailhead, which leads into a wilderness area, and to a popular route for off-road vehicles.  

The land is also part of critical habitat designated for the Mexican spotted owl, the Chiricahua leopard frog, and other threatened species. It includes a stretch of river that’s home to 10 species of native fish.

A historic barn and old corrals will be preserved on the site.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FishEnvironmentEndangered SpeciesVerde RiverTonto National Forestoutdoor recreation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
