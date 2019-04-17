© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ House to Vote on 3 Cellphone Use While Driving Bills

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 17, 2019 at 1:05 PM MST
Arizona House lawmakers will get to choose between three proposed laws that are designed to deal with distracted driving caused by cellphone use.

  House Speaker Rusty Bowers announced after a closed-door meeting of majority Republicans Wednesday that he would allow votes on all three bills. Two are versions of a total cellphone use ban and another just strengthens the state's existing distracted driving law.

Proponents of the cellphone ban point to the death of a police officer in January after a distracted driver lost control on Phoenix-area freeway. Some House Republicans oppose Sen. Kate Brophy McGee's two bills creating an outright ban on cellphone use while driving. They prefer a distracted driving bill backed by Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard.

