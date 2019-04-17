AZ House to Vote on 3 Cellphone Use While Driving Bills
Arizona House lawmakers will get to choose between three proposed laws that are designed to deal with distracted driving caused by cellphone use.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers announced after a closed-door meeting of majority Republicans Wednesday that he would allow votes on all three bills. Two are versions of a total cellphone use ban and another just strengthens the state's existing distracted driving law.
Proponents of the cellphone ban point to the death of a police officer in January after a distracted driver lost control on Phoenix-area freeway. Some House Republicans oppose Sen. Kate Brophy McGee's two bills creating an outright ban on cellphone use while driving. They prefer a distracted driving bill backed by Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard.