Search For Missing Diver At Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County authorities are searching for the body of a diver who went missing at Lake Pleasant.

County Sheriff's officials say deputies were called out to the lake just before 6 p.m. Saturday when the man didn't return while diving with two of his friends.

The three were diving near the dam at the southern end of the lake.

Peoria Fire officials confirmed the search is being classified as a body recovery operation at this time.

The man's name and age haven't been released.