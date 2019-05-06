Surge of Hepatitis A Cases In Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials say Arizona is seeing a surge in hepatitis A cases, mostly in the Tucson area but also in metro Phoenix.

The outbreak of the viral disease that affects the liver began in November and cases have continued to rise since then despite efforts to step up vaccinations.

The Arizona Republic reports the outbreak could take months to rein in.

Many cases have been reported among homeless people, individuals with precarious housing situations and those who use illicit drugs.

Arizona has seen 212 cases so far in 2019. That's higher than any yearly statewide total in more than a decade, according to state statistics. Arizona state health officials said they expect the number to rise.