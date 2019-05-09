© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Officers Arrest Cordes Lakes Woman with 50-Plus Pets for Animal Cruelty

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2019 at 4:58 AM MST
Arizona officials say they arrested a woman on suspicion of animal cruelty after collecting more than 50 dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs that were overtaking her home and creating deplorable living conditions.

Yavapai County Sheriff's spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said Wednesday animal control officers with a warrant on Sunday searched 50-year-old Stacey Hembree's home in the Cordes Lakes community.

D'Evelyn says they found animals running loose, leaving urine and feces in common areas and inside kennels and cages. He says one officer called the conditions "cruel, deplorable, horrifying, shocking and very disheartening."

Hembree was not home during the search. She was arrested Tuesday after appearing in court for a previous animal cruelty case.

Court records listing an attorney who could comment on the charges were not found online.

