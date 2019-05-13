2 Students Injured in School Bus Crash Near Payson

Authorities in Payson say two students were injured when a school bus crashed.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday while a bus was en route to Payson High School.

Sheriff's officials did not say whether another vehicle was involved in the collision with the Payson Unified School District bus.

Upon arrival, first responders and deputies determined two students were in need of transportation to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The remaining students were placed on a new bus that took them to school.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.