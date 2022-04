Authorities say a man has died after jumping from an interstate overpass about 10 miles west of Flagstaff.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says eastbound traffic on Interstate 40 was rerouted through the Bellemont exit around 7:30 a.m. Monday as people were headed to work. The interstate reopened at 11 a.m.

Graves says authorities are working to contact the man's family before releasing his identity.