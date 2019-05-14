Flagstaff High School Students Win Big in Vans Custom Culture Design Competition

Two Flagstaff High School students brought in the top prize for a national competition to designe a custom shoe for the Vans Company.

The company says the 2019 Vans Custom Culture Contest was "created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets". The winning designs by Flagstaff sophomores Alyssa Williams and Nicole Dougherty featured the landscape of the Navajo Nation and the conversion of a pair of Vans into roller skates. There were more than 500 entries from across the nation. The win will bring $75,000 to Flagstaff High School's art department.