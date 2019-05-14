© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Lemonade Designated As AZ's Official State Drink After Initial Rejection

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 14, 2019 at 11:28 AM MST
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed off on legislation thought up by a Gilbert teenager making lemonade Arizona's official state drink.

 

The bill signed by the Republican governor Monday faced an unusual battle for feel-good legislation in the Senate before ultimately passing. Senators originally rejected it in April.

The measure by Republican Rep. Warren Peterson passed the House on a 57-3 vote. Senators then brought up several objections.

One proposed margaritas instead, another objected to glorifying a sugary beverage, and others thought it was silly to waste time on a lemonade bill while a state budget plan languishes.

Democratic Sen. Juan Mendez said pushing the measure as a civics lesson for high school students ignores more important issues many students back — namely gun control.

