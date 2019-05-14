© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Trump Admin Waives Environmental Laws To Build Barriers Through AZ National Monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 14, 2019 at 3:03 PM MST
organ.jpg
National Park Service
/

PHOENIX — The U.S. government plans on replacing barriers through 100 miles (161 kilometers) of the southern border in California and Arizona, including through a national monument and a wildlife refuge.

 

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday waived environmental and dozens of other laws to build more barriers along the southern border. It’s already demolished refuge land in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

New barriers will go up at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a 513 square-mile (1,328-square kilometer) park named after the unique cactus breed that decorates it, and Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, which is largely a designed wilderness.

Funding will come from the Defense Department following the emergency declaration that President Donald Trump signed this year after Congress refused to approve more border wall funding.

 

