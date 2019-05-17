Havasupai Secures License to Retain, Expand Internet Access

A Native American tribe has plans to expand internet access on its northern Arizona reservation now that it has a permanent license from the U.S. government.

The Havasupai Tribe had temporary to use broadband spectrum that wasn't assigned.

The Federal Communications Commission granted the tribe's application for a permanent license Thursday.

Meanwhile, the agency is considering changes to the way it licenses Educational Broadband Services spectrum, including giving tribes the first right to file applications. The FCC hasn't issued new licenses in more than 20 years.

Havasupai Tribal Council member Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss says she believes her visits to Washington, D.C., helped to win federal approval.

She says she stressed the need for more reliable and faster internet on the remote reservation, which is accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter.