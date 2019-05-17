© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Senate-Candidate Kelly Makes Campaign Stops in Northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published May 17, 2019 at 1:27 PM MST
Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly was in northern Arizona on a campaign trip this week.

The retired-astronaut visited the Navajo Nation, Flagstaff and Sedona to speak with voters.

He says his two main platforms at this stage in the race are affordable and accessible healthcare and the growing affects of climate change.

“Climate change is real. It’s going to affect all of us unless we address this, and the drought conditions here in Arizona are going to get worse if we don’t tackle this problem.”

It’s unclear who Kelly will face in the Democratic primary, but his main Republican challenger is Martha McSally, who was appointed to finish the term of the late Senator John McCain.

