KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Say Man Who Died in Flagstaff Jail Had Pneumonia

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2019 at 5:41 AM MST
Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a man who died in January while in custody at the Coconino County jail in Flagstaff suffered from pneumonia caused by strep throat.

 

The Arizona Daily Sun reported over the weekend that the Coconino County Medical Examiner found that 20-year-old Kyle Martinson had almost 1.5 gallons (5.68 liters) of fluid putting pressure on his lungs when he died.

Martinson's relatives questioned whether staff at the jail could have done more to prevent his death.

Jail Commander Matthew Figueroa says authorities take Martinson's death seriously and are investigating the circumstances of how he died.

