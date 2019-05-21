© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Amber Alert Cancelled For Missing Idaho Girl Found Safe In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 21, 2019 at 6:36 AM MST
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl abducted from the Wendy's restaurant where she worked in Idaho has been found in Arizona along with the man accused of taking her.

 

Police tell KNXV-TV 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday in Surprise, Arizona. Police say the girl, Sandra Rios-Chavez, appeared unharmed.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez forced Rios-Chavez from the restaurant where she worked in Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday evening. According to an Amber Alert, Rio-Chavez had an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez because he had threated and assaulted her in the past.

Police in Surprise spotted his vehicle and chased it. The vehicle was found abandoned. A search led to the girl and the suspect.

