Sen. McSally Pushes Interior Secretary on Grand Canyon Superintendent Appointment

When Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was confirmed in March, he said Grand Canyon National Park would have a new superintendent in May. But it doesn’t. Senator Martha McSally sent a letter to the secretary stressing the importance of leadership at the park.

Senator McSally says her recent letter was meant to check on Bernhardt’s promise, and emphasize the need for permanent leadership to combat workplace harassment issues at the park.

“When you have someone who is in an acting position, they tend to be sort of on auto-pilot, just executing day-to-day as opposed to that long-term vision and culture and accountability that comes with someone who has the mantle of permanent leadership.”

While there hasn’t been a formal response from the Interior Department, McSally says she’s been told to expect an announcement soon.

Grand Canyon National Park has operated with acting-park superintendents since October, when then-superintendent Christine Lehnertz reassigned after unfounded accusations of improperly disciplining an employee and wasting park resources.

The superintendent before Lehnertz left after a sexual harassment scandal and investigation.