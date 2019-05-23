1868 Treaty Documents Donated To Navajo Tribe

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says some historical documents have been donated to the tribe, including the original Navajo Treaty of 1868.

On June 1st of that year, three copies of the treaty were issued at Fort Sumner, New Mexico. One copy was presented to the Federal Government and is housed in the National Archives and Records Administration in Washington, D.C. The second copy was given to famed Navajo political and spiritual leader, Barboncito. It's current whereabouts are unknown. And a third unsigned copy was presented to Indian Peace Commissioner and journalist Samuel F. Tappan. The original copy is also known as the "Tappan Copy" and has been donated to the Navajo Nation by Clare Kitty P. Weaver, Tappan's neice. Tappan was Indian Peace Commissioner in 1868 when the treaty was signed.