© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New Mexico's First Female Land Commissioner Wants To Change Gender-Specific Pronouns In Rulebooks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2019 at 3:07 PM MST
HERS.png
Google Images
/

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The first female to oversee New Mexico's multibillion-dollar mineral resources is proposing to do away with gender-specific pronouns such as "he," "his" or "him" in agency rulebooks.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard says her agency will hold a public hearing Friday in Santa Fe on the proposed changes. Gender-specific pronouns would be replaced by more neutral or specific references. Garcia Richard says current agency rules use male pronouns throughout to refer to her position.

news_donate_80.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press