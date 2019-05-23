New Mexico's First Female Land Commissioner Wants To Change Gender-Specific Pronouns In Rulebooks

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The first female to oversee New Mexico's multibillion-dollar mineral resources is proposing to do away with gender-specific pronouns such as "he," "his" or "him" in agency rulebooks.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard says her agency will hold a public hearing Friday in Santa Fe on the proposed changes. Gender-specific pronouns would be replaced by more neutral or specific references. Garcia Richard says current agency rules use male pronouns throughout to refer to her position.