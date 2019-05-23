Unusual Late-Season Snow For Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona is getting a rare dose of late-season snow.

The National Weather Service is recording snow in the inches near Flagstaff, in Seligman and at the Grand Canyon's South Rim.

The weather service says measurable snowfall in Flagstaff in late May is unusual. It's happened less than a dozen times since record keeping began in 1898.

The storm also brought record-breaking daytime lows across the region Wednesday.

Snow is expected to linger through Thursday afternoon.

Roads are slick. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says several vehicles crashed on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff, including a tour bus wedged between two semi-trailers. No major injuries were reported.

Flagstaff is above its average 102 inches (2.6 meters) of snowfall per season at more than 118 inches (3 meters).