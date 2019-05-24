AZ Lawmakers Weigh Fix For Navajo Student School Vouchers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are nearing a vote on emergency legislation to give a handful of Navajo children another year to use their vouchers for private school tuition in New Mexico.

The House and Senate could vote as soon as Friday. The bipartisan legislation would sidestep a law requiring the vouchers to be used at Arizona schools after the Department of Education discovered the vouchers were being used out of state.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says the legislation will allow the children to stay another year in their school without expanding the voucher program. The children attend school in Tse Bonito, New Mexico, which is less than a mile from the Arizona state line.

The school choice advocacy group American Federation for Children called the children victims of an overbearing government.