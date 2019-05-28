Man Jumps From Stolen Car Before It Goes Over Cliff Near Prescott

A Las Vegas man is in custody after jumping from a stolen car prior to it falling off a cliff south of Prescott.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old John Jaimes was arrested by state police on numerous charges after leading law enforcement on a chase from near Anthem through Prescott Valley and Prescott.



Jaimes bailed out of the stolen car on U.S. 89 near milemarker 303.



He was located in trees near the rim of the canyon and arrested.



He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what authorities called minor injuries.



The vehicle fell approximately 500 feet down the canyon. A release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety says it will be removed at a later time.

