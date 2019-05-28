© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Maroon Fire Continues To Burn East of Flagstaff

Published May 28, 2019 at 8:50 AM MST
Published May 28, 2019 at 8:50 AM MST
The Maroon Fire, burning east of Flagstaff, continued to grow slowly over the holiday weekend despite recent rainy weather. 

The lightning caused fire was spotted May 16th burning in a cinder basin east of the city that generally experiences unique weather patterns. Fire managers say the area where the Maroon Fire  is burning is historically warmer and drier than surrounding topography. Over the weekend, the blaze burned steadliy, growing to about 100 acres. More than 110 personnel are assigned to the fire, along with a Type 3 Incident Management Team, which assumed command of management responsibilities this week. Wildland firefighting crews are working to improve and secure planned control lines and monitor the fire perimeter for any spot fires. Successful burnout operations were also completed over the weekend, strengthening contingency lines near Forest Service roads. 

