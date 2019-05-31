Yavapai County Authorities Seek Help IDing Remains Found in 2018

Yavapai County authorities are trying to identify a man whose body was found last year.

Yavapai County sheriff's officials say the skeleton remains were found in March 2018 near the Verde River and White Bluff, about 5 miles upstream from a suspension bridge.

The Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office has also done a forensic facial reconstruction.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who may have information to contact investigators or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.