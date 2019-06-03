NAU Basketball Coach Departs for New Job At University of Arizona

Northern Arizona University basketball coach Jack Murphy is leaving the Lumberjacks to become the associate head coach at University of Arizona in Tucson. That’s his alma mater.

Arizona coach Sean Miller said in a statement Sunday "its exciting to welcome Murphy back to the U of A." Murphy spent the past seven seasons as Northern Arizona's coach, but was entering the final year of his contract.

The Lumberjacks set a school record with 23 wins in 2014-15 before injuries started to take a toll. Northern Arizona won 19 combined games over three seasons from 2015-18 before taking a step forward with 10 wins last season. He went 78-149 in Flagstaff. Shane Burcar will serve as NAU's interim coach heading into next season.