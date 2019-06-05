Arizona Shares in Multi-State Settlement After Data Breach at Medical Provider

The Arizona Attorney General's office says a settlement has been reached in the first health care data breach lawsuit involving numerous states.

The office says the deal was reached with health care software provider “Medical Informatics Engineering Incorporated”…and “NoMoreClipboard, LLC”, which will pay the states 900-thousand dollars and improve data security.

The multi-state case was filed in Indiana, home to Medical Informatics. The lawsuit came about after a May 2015 data breach. Hackers infiltrated a web application run by Medical Informatics and stole the health information of more than 3.9 million individuals, including 26-thousand in Arizona.

Information included names, Social Security numbers, lab results and diagnoses. Also participating in the case were 15 other states in addition to Arizona.