Coldwater Fire Near Clints Well Expected To Produce Heavey Smoke And Impact Traffic

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 5, 2019 at 6:54 AM MST
CLINTS WELL, Ariz. (AP) — Smoke and traffic impacts are expected from a lightning-caused wildfire burning on the Mogollon (MUHG'-ee-ahn) Rim of east-central Arizona.

 

Coconino National Forest officials say the fire burning 4 miles (6 kilometers) south of Clints Wells will be suppressed in some places to protect homes, power lines and cultural sites but that natural consumption of forest debris will help prevent damage from a severe wildfire.

Officials say there will be smoke impacts to the surrounding area and canyons along with Blue Ridge, Payson and possibly Camp Verde.

Sections of State Route 87 will be intermittently closed while hazard trees are cut along the highway.

The fire grew to 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers) as of Tuesday and firefighters plan to keep it within a 28-square-mile (72-square-kilometer) area.

