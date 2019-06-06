© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Governor Doug Ducey Faces Deadline to Act on Legislation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2019 at 5:40 AM MST
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is facing a Saturday deadline to act on remaining bills approved by state lawmakers before they adjourned a few days ago.

The Republican governor has only approved the state budget since the session ended, leaving him with 52 bills to sign or veto before the weekend deadline. Among the remaining legislation is a proposal to more than triple the daily expense money lawmakers get during the session.

Other bills on his desk include one tightening rules for people paid to collect signatures for citizen initiatives and emergency legislation allowing a few Navajo Nation children to keep attending a private Christian school in New Mexico using state money. Ducey travels to Denver today/Thursday for a conservative think tank's summit and returns to Arizona tomorrow…adding even more pressure to act on the outstanding legislative measures.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press