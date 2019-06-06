© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Guatemalan National Found Dead in Southwest Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2019 at 6:17 AM MST
BBC.com
Authorities say a Guatemalan woman has been found dead in the southwestern Arizona desert after she became ill and was left behind by the group she was traveling with.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working with a helicopter crew recovered the body earlier this week. The woman's name has not been released, but authorities say she was in her 40s. Border Patrol officials say the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Mexican authorities informed the Yuma Sector Operations Center that they had been contacted by a group of 10 immigrants lost somewhere in the desert. The caller stated one of the women in the group was losing consciousness and they left her behind.

Border Patrol official say the nine other immigrants were found in good health and will be sent back to Guatemala.

